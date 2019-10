Sioux Falls police say a Chicago man is in custody after being accused of drugging and then raping a woman.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said 29-year-old Joseph Martel Smith drugged a woman then raped her in a Sioux Falls hotel room over the weekend.

Clemens said the woman reported she didn't know how she ended up in the room.

Surveillance footage from the hotel helped identify Smith.

Smith has been charged with third-degree rape and grand theft auto.