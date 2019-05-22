PRCA rodeo event returning to Sioux Falls

Some of the world's best rodeo athletes will once again compete at a major event coming to Sioux Falls.

A Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association event will take place at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on September 13 and 14.

Contestants will compete at seven events as they attempt to qualify for Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The events include Bareback, Tie Down, Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Barrel Racing and Bull Riding.

Organizers say the Sioux Falls Premier Rodeo is presented by First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard and produced by Sutton Rodeo of Onida.

The rodeo will be held Friday, September 13th at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, September 14th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale May 31, and range from $18 to $52.

