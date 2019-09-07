PVA North Central Chapter Trapshoot

Paralyzed Veterans of America shot their shot during their annual Trapshoot. This year it is called the Silver Bullet Shoot because the awards for the victors were in the form of silver bullets and shotgun shells. PVA board member Mike Olson says the event means a lot because people he was hospitalized within 1974 make an effort to come out. He does admit that there is not much love lost during the competition though.

"Mostly it's camaraderie," Olson said. "There are people that are serious about winning this thing."

The event has been going on for nearly 30 years.