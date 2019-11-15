Pa. teacher suspended for allegedly talking about wanting to shoot students

A Pennsylvania school district suspended a middle school teacher after he allegedly discussed how he wished he could shoot students for talking in class.

Concerned parent Stephanie Robles said she went straight to Camp Curtin Academy administrators after her daughter came home with an audio recording of her seventh-grade teacher talking about shooting students for disrupting class.

"I want my daughter to be protected. You know, I mean not only my daughter but other children as well," Robles said.

In the recording, the teacher reportedly says to his class: “I used to tell my students that I wish I was allowed to shoot one person a year.”

The teacher allegedly goes on to say: “The first person when I say, ‘Don’t talk,’ and they talk … pow … shot! The rest of the year would go smooth, because you guys know I’m not kidding, but I’m not allowed to do that.”

"He said he said it before, you know, so that means that ran through his mind numerous times," Robles said.

The Harrisburg School District on Thursday said in a statement to parents, guardians and staff that it is “extremely concerned by what appears to be highly inappropriate and inexcusable judgment on part of this teacher and comments made to the class.”

The district said police have been notified and the teacher has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

"A teacher that’s working with children understands sometimes children can get out of hand,” Robles said. “You should never, ever make any of that type of threats."

Earlier this week, a teacher in Washington state was arrested after being accused of threatening to shoot students.

The teacher allegedly made the threats off-campus during a conversation with some adults.

