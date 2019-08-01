Driving along any of South Dakota’s highways and interstates, you can hear the thunderous rumble of motorcycle engines all around. As motorist take over the roadways and travel from all over to arrive in the historical western South Dakota town of Sturgis, travelers are not overlooking Mitchell on their journey. Main street was buzzing with activity once again at the Palace City Pre-Sturgis Party which is becoming a premier spot for motorist east of Mitchell to gather before heading west on Interstate-90. The idea began as something small for event organizer Brian Klock as his own business ‘Klock Werks’ used to host the festivities.

“We did this for a decade at our shop. Our staff just invited people in, we’d have some tacos, some beer, and just kind of hang out.” Klock said.

The relaxed approach has changed into some wild excitement with plenty of stunts and shows going on for spectators. Networking has also become a key ingredient in Mitchell with some exclusive business opportunities. Danny Dixxon is the founder and owner of the Dixxon Flannel Company, and has been getting worldwide attention for his flannel shirts.

“We make very limited numbers of certain flannel, so we’ll do collaborations with great companies,” Dixxon said. “This will be the only place to get them, and then at the Sturgis Rally.”

Professional freestyle motocross rider Carey Hart was also visiting Mitchell. He has been a part of the motorcycle world for years, and is heading to Sturgis for the eleventh time. He visited the city about five years ago to visit Brian Klock, and gets excited knowing smaller communities like Mitchell can get involved in something so big.