Parade Of Lights tonight in Sioux Falls: All you need to know

There is nothing better than the warmth of amazing people gathering in Downtown Sioux Falls on a chilly night to celebrate the start of the Christmas season.

The 28th Annual Parade of Lights starts at 7:30 PM on Friday 29, 2019. This year's theme is "At the Movies" in celebration of the State Theatre re-opening in 2020. Here's what you need to know to make it a great time.

Bundle up! The temperature will be right around the freezing mark, and that may be coupled with freezing rain while you watch the floats make their way down the streets.

The parade route is all on one street, Phillips avenue, starting on the south side of downtown at 13th Street, moving north to 5th Street.

Arrive early to get a good spot. Free parking after 5:00 PM is available at the city ramps downtown. dtsf.com/parking-transportation/

The party doesn't end once the parade is over! Everyone is welcome to the Downtown Holiday Inn at 8th and Phillips for the After Party where awards will be handed out for the best entries. Free cider and cookies will be served while they last and a cash bar is also available.

Six awards will be given including, best use of lights, workmanship, Spirit of Sioux Falls, Hometown Pride, Downtown, and Mayor's Choice.