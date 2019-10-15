Parade of wedding gowns event in Vermillion raises money for American Cancer Society

This Saturday is the 5th annual "She Said Yes to the Dress" event in Vermillion at 1:30 PM. It is a fundraiser for Relay for Life, which raises money for the American Cancer Society.

The event features a narrated parade of wedding gowns at the Trinity Lutheran Church. It's located at 816 East Clark Street in the city.

The dresses span a time frame of 100 years from local brides. Many of the brides end up attending the show. If you'd like to purchase tickets in advance, they are $15 for adults and $10 for students and children. Radiance Salon, Amy's Whoopti Do Salon, The Spa at Wynie Mae's and Willson Florist in Vermillion all have tickets to sell. The 21st Street Salon in Yankton also has tickets.

If you wait to purchase tickets at the door, they are $20 for adults and $15 for students and children. The ticket gives people a seat at the show and a piece of wedding cake.

If you'd like more information, you can visit the Facebook event here.