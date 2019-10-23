Park and ride details finalized ahead of Saturday's ESPN GameDay broadcast

The city of Brookings and South Dakota State University have finalized parking and transportation details ahead of Saturday's GameDay broadcast.

A park and ride shuttle service will begin early Saturday morning at 5:30 AM from the Swiftel Center/Larson Ice Arena parking lots. Buses for drop-off will run until 9:30 AM. No overnight parking is allowed at the Swiftel Center.

The shuttle will drop off passengers at the University Student Union. Fans will have about a 5-minute walk from the drop-site to the broadcast location.

Buses will be returning fans from campus to the Swiftel Center or downtown Brookings at 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Fans who travel downtown using the bus service must find their own way back to the Swiftel Center. Lyft will be available on Saturday.

There is limited parking for fans available around campus. The attached map shows parking areas for those hoping to see the show. The light green lots are available for ESPN GameDay broadcast on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is no fee to park there.

Things to note for fans coming to the Swiftel Center and Larson Ice Arena off I-29 are encouraged to take the Brookings/6th Street Exit. Fans with tickets for the game should consider the Highway 14 Bypass exit.

Two roads will be closed during the game, Medary Avenue and North Campus Drive.