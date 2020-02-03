Parker's Bistro wins 2020 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle

The Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle trophy will be changing hands this year.

Parker's Bistro won the 2020 award, Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. announced Monday morning.

The Market had previously dominated the competition, winning the previous four years in a row.

Parker's featured the "210 Burger," made with a wagyu patty, served with house made green chili bacon, harvati, fresno jelly and a jalapeño popper on a brioche bun.

Sixteen restaurants competed in the 2020 event, a record for the competition. Customers voted for their favorite burger online.