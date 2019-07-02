Parking and parade information Fourth of July events

The City of Sioux Falls is inviting people to celebrate Independence Day Thursday at the Fourth of July Family Parade and Picnic at Falls Park.

This event will feature a free lunch for the first 5,000 attendees, live music and entertainment, as well as a 5K run/walk and a parade down Phillips Avenue.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. near 13th Street and Phillips Avenue and travel down Phillips Avenue past Falls Park. Before the parade begins, attendees can access Falls Park from the east by Weber Avenue or the west by Phillips Avenue. Phillips Avenue will close at 9:40 a.m. Between 10:15 and 11 a.m., parking lots at Falls Park will not be accessible, as the parade route will force the closure of Falls Park Drive at Weber Avenue. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at Falls Park before 10 a.m.

Several blocks of First Avenue, 11th Street, 12th Street, and 13th Street will close at 8 a.m. on Thursday for parade staging. Phillips Avenue will close starting at 9:40 a.m. and all east/west streets from 13th Street to Falls Park also will be closed at Phillips Avenue during this time frame. Streets will reopen as soon as the parade is finished around 11 a.m. Those traveling through downtown on July 4 should use 14th Street.

ADA parking will be available at the City parking lot at the corner of Sixth Street and Phillips Avenue. People movers will be available on the west side of Falls Park along Phillips Avenue for those needing assistance.

For more information about all of the day’s festivities, including maps of the parade route and available parking, go to www.siouxfalls.org/july4.

