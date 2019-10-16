Parkston parents sue daycare for wrongful death

The parents of an 11-month-old Parkston boy have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against an in-home daycare provider in the town.

The parents of Elliot Milbrandt, Eric and Ashley, will act as administrators for their son, who died from head trauma.

According to the complaint, the parents have said the defendant, Carroline Kniffen, departed from the reasonable standard of care and supervision, which caused their son's injury and death.

Elliot and his twin brother were dropped off at the daycare on the morning of July 23rd. Sometime between then and the afternoon, the Parkston Police Department was called to the daycare to help Elliot.

In the complaint, the Milbrandt's are asking for damages for their son's injuries, conscious pain and suffering, medical, burial, and funeral expenses.

If Kniffen does not respond within 30 days, the court could grant in favor of the Milbrandt's.