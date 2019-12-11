Participants announced for EmBe's Leadership Program for women

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Thirty women will participate in the Women's Leadership Program that EmBe has organized the past nine years. Starting in January, the women will start the 17-month program that aims to help someone with personal development.
It includes informational sessions, exercise and assessments, a retreat, and a broad range of presenters and panels.
“The first section focuses on exploration and creation of professional and personal goals,” said Erin Bosch, Executive Director of Women’s Programming at EmBe. “Then, they work on implementation in partnership with their mentors. The support of our volunteer mentors and panelists makes an incredible difference for our groups.”
There have been 250 graduates from this program. This year's applicants represent a broad range of careers and work in varying industries from banking to law to retail.
The 2019 class of participants for the Women’s Leadership Program are:
Jessica Anderson from KBR, Contractor for USGS at EROS
Lindsey Barwald from Butterfly House & Aquarium
Laura Brown from Blend Interactive
Andrea Carstensen from Volunteers of America, Dakotas
Teena Coad from POET
Priscilla Crandall from IMKO Workforce Solutions
Cara DeCourcey from Sanford Health
Ashton Dockendorf from Lemonly
Becca Eisenhauer from Wes Eisenhauer Photography
Maren Engel from Breathe Bravely
Alexis Feterl from Great Western Bank
Jessica Hewitt from First Bank & Trust
Sarah Kenyon, DC from Vibrant Health Chiropractic
Kristen Kuchta from The Country Club of Sioux Falls
Jenna Lange from CentralSquare Technologies
Britney Leinen from Avera Cancer Institute
Marni Johnson Martin from University of South Dakota Center for Disabilities
Tara Mueller from Midco
Karla Nygren from Avera McKennan Hospital
Jeanette Rackl from Sanford Health
Erin Rinehart from Raven Industries
Susie Ryks from Helpline Center
Kristi Sidel from Avera eCARE
Natasha Smith from Wells Fargo
Jennifer Stensaas from Feeding South Dakota
Michelle Trent from The Compass Center
Callie J Tuschen from Buffalo Ridge Brewing
Courtney Phelps from AmesburyTruth
Teresa Wallin from Harold's Photo Experts
Haley Zerr from Target Corporation
EmBe is a non-profit organization that has been in the community of Sioux Falls for 99 years.