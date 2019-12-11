Participants announced for EmBe's Leadership Program for women

Thirty women will participate in the Women's Leadership Program that EmBe has organized the past nine years. Starting in January, the women will start the 17-month program that aims to help someone with personal development.

It includes informational sessions, exercise and assessments, a retreat, and a broad range of presenters and panels.

“The first section focuses on exploration and creation of professional and personal goals,” said Erin Bosch, Executive Director of Women’s Programming at EmBe. “Then, they work on implementation in partnership with their mentors. The support of our volunteer mentors and panelists makes an incredible difference for our groups.”

There have been 250 graduates from this program. This year's applicants represent a broad range of careers and work in varying industries from banking to law to retail.

The 2019 class of participants for the Women’s Leadership Program are:

Jessica Anderson from KBR, Contractor for USGS at EROS

Lindsey Barwald from Butterfly House & Aquarium

Laura Brown from Blend Interactive

Andrea Carstensen from Volunteers of America, Dakotas

Teena Coad from POET

Priscilla Crandall from IMKO Workforce Solutions

Cara DeCourcey from Sanford Health

Ashton Dockendorf from Lemonly

Becca Eisenhauer from Wes Eisenhauer Photography

Maren Engel from Breathe Bravely

Alexis Feterl from Great Western Bank

Jessica Hewitt from First Bank & Trust

Sarah Kenyon, DC from Vibrant Health Chiropractic

Kristen Kuchta from The Country Club of Sioux Falls

Jenna Lange from CentralSquare Technologies

Britney Leinen from Avera Cancer Institute

Marni Johnson Martin from University of South Dakota Center for Disabilities

Tara Mueller from Midco

Karla Nygren from Avera McKennan Hospital

Jeanette Rackl from Sanford Health

Erin Rinehart from Raven Industries

Susie Ryks from Helpline Center

Kristi Sidel from Avera eCARE

Natasha Smith from Wells Fargo

Jennifer Stensaas from Feeding South Dakota

Michelle Trent from The Compass Center

Callie J Tuschen from Buffalo Ridge Brewing

Courtney Phelps from AmesburyTruth

Teresa Wallin from Harold's Photo Experts

Haley Zerr from Target Corporation

EmBe is a non-profit organization that has been in the community of Sioux Falls for 99 years.