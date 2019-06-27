Partner of convicted Minneapolis cop pleaded for leniency

Mohamed Noor was handcuffed and taken into custody immediately despite his attorney's request that he be free on bond pending sentencing June 7. (Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/MGN)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A previously undisclosed email from the former police partner of ex-Minneapolis Officer Mohamed Noor asked a judge to grant him leniency one day before she sentenced Noor this month to more than 12 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman.

Officer Matthew Harrity pleaded with the judge to consider the impact the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond had on Noor, Minnesota Public Radio News reports

Noor shot Damond, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia, in the alley behind her home on July 15, 2017, after she called 911 to report what she thought was a woman being assaulted.

Harrity wrote to Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance that being a police officer doesn't "make us any less of a human."

But the judge handed Noor a term identical to state sentencing guidelines on June 7.

