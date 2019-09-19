The annual Partners Against Hunger Summit was held in Sioux Falls Thursday.

The program works to provide food to those in need, a number which has seen an increase in the aftermath of the flooding and tornadoes across eastern South Dakota.

"I've talked to quite a few people who've said they were without electricity for maybe three, four days," said Joshua Hayes, Faith Temple Food Giveaway. "And the food that they had in their refrigerators and freezers warmed up and it's all bad now. So the money they spent on that food could be four or five hundred dollars."

The purpose of the summit is for organizations from around the state to come together and to learn how to better collaborate and serve the needs of the hungry in South Dakota.