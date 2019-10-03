Pastor slain at Fort Dodge church; suspect arrested

Authorities say a man has been arrested in the slaying of a pastor at a church in Fort Dodge.

Police say the Rev. Allen Henderson was found by officers sent around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Henderson was pronounced dead later at a Fort Dodge hospital.

Police have arrested 36-year-old Joshua Pendleton and charged him with robbery and first-degree murder. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. He remained in Webster County Jail on Thursday.

The 64-year-old Henderson was senior pastor at the church and had been chaplain for several area first responder agencies.

