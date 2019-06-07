Peever man sentenced for abusive sexual contact

A Peever man convicted of abusive sexual contact has been sentenced.

Friday, U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of South Dakota announced David Seaboy, Sr, 57, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. He is also ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

According to court documents, in November 2007 Seaboy engaged in and attempted to engage in, sexual contact with a person who was under the age of 12.

The judge's remarks stated that Seaboy acted with an intent to abuse, humiliate, harass, and degrade the child, and to arouse and gratify his own sexual desires.