Pennington County Sheriff's Office to join Live PD Wanted

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is joining a new television series based off a popular police reality show.

A&E Network's Live PD Wanted will premier Thursday night. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office tweeted Wednesday they will be a part of the first season.

The series is a spin off of A&E's Live PD, which features camera crews following around officers during patrols, capturing arrests and other incidents on camera.

The "Wanted" version focuses on helping law enforcement agencies track down fugitives.