People come together to help 99-year-old World War II veteran after injury

Independence Day is a day to celebrate those who have served for our freedom. Claude Hone is a veteran celebrating his 99th Fourth of July. He was a Marine Corps pilot who is now dealing with some health issues.

Marines take care of their own and that's what friends and family are doing to make sure Claude has a comfortable 99th Fourth of July.

Claude Hone served his country as a combat veteran in World War II and 99 years later many are serving him because of the legacy he left behind.

"For me being a Marine as well he paved the way for every generation after him," Marcus Lomax said.

Marcus Lomax goes on missions too but...

"Mine don't compare to his not by a long shot,” Lomax said.

But it’s knowing that they went through some of the same situations.

Nancy Hone remembers the days her father served and says it was an honor. He gave up his life to serve his country defending the people's freedom.

"That’s why we must be patriotic, why we must defend the United States of America,” Nancy Hone said.

Claude made it home safely and has lived 99 years to tell his story, but just a month ago he lost his balance and hit his head causing him to lose simple functions.

Up until then Claude was talking and even dancing. Now that he's having trouble doing the simple things veterans and friends are stepping in to help.

"We’re relying on neighbors and the veterans in the Sioux Falls area to help out for a week or two until these systems get in place," Claude’s neighbors, Richard Siegmann said.

Those systems being in home health care for Claude through Veterans Affairs.

"Claude has not been to the doctor in almost 24 years," Siegmann said.

"He hasn't been on any medications for 45 years, we don't go to doctors, and he doesn't like drugs," Nancy Hone said.

Claude wants to use food, herbs and vitamins to get better and they've been very successful for him so far. Until services come through Nancy, Richard and Marcus say it's the least they could do.

"For their fellow marine it's easy for other people in the neighborhood and folks around here for us to give 30 minutes. That's a no brainer," Siegmann said.

Claude never signed up for veterans benefits. Nancy tells KSFY News he didn't want to be a burden to society so he stayed strong on his own.

The physical therapist they've been seeing says they're convinced they can get him back to living healthy so he can reach his 100th birthday next February.

