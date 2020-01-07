'Person of interest' in missing woman case charged in recent attempted kidnapping

More information involving a person of interest in a missing Sioux Falls woman case has been released.

According to court documents, authorities have charged 19-year-old Amir Hasan Beaudion, Jr., who's a person of interest in the disappearance of 20-year-old Pasqalina Esen Badi, with attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault for his involvement in an attempted carjacking reported on Jan. 1. The incident took place at a Hy-Vee parking lot on East 10th Street.

The 36-year-old victim was walking out of the store and noticed a black male, later identified as Beaudion, sitting inside the store entrance on an electric shopping scooter, according to paperwork. The victim reported that Beaudion approached her after she opened the driver's door of her vehicle. Paperwork indicates the victim reported that Beaudion had a knife and told her to do what he said or he would kill her. He then pushed her over the center console into the passenger seat.

According to court documents, Beaudion attempted to drive the vehicle but as he started to drive, the car stopped and wouldn't move. The victim said the vehicle had been started by the remote starter and the keys were not put in the ignition yet. The victim reported that Beaudion started to panic and left the scene.

Monday Beaudion was identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Badi. According to court documents, Badi was last seen leaving her job near Arrowhead Parkway and Veteran’s Parkway in her vehicle early Sunday morning. Wal-Mart surveillance footage shows Beaudion following Badi to her car, getting into the front passenger seat and leaving the parking lot.

Later Sunday morning, court documents indicate authorities found Badi's vehicle on fire near Aldi Grocery Store near Arrowhead Parkway.

Beaudion was arrested Monday and remains in custody. He has not been charged in Badi's disappearance.

Police said Tuesday Badi's body was discovered on the side of the road between Sioux Falls and Harrisburg on Monday afternoon.