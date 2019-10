Our latest Pet of the Week is Mikey, a Siberian Husky/Samoyed mix from the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Mikey talks a lot and would love to be an indoor dog. He has tons of energy and would do best with a family who has had experience with huskies before.

You can learn more about Mikey, and how you can adopt pet likes him, at the Humane Society's website.