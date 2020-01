A lucky Philip resident scored big with a Lucky for Life winning ticket.

Karen Hart won the Jan. 2 drawing, resulting in a prize of $25,000 a year for the rest of her life. She purchased the winning ticket at Coyle’s Super Valu in Philip.

Hart won the game’s second-largest prize by matching 5 of 5 winning numbers. She was just a match of the game’s Lucky Ball away from claiming the top prize.

Hart also had the option of collecting a cash option prize of $390,000.