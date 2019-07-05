Phillips Avenue Plaza hosts pop-up park this month

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation will celebrate National Park and Recreation Month with a pop-up park at Phillips Avenue Plaza throughout July.

The pop-up park will feature flowers, green space, and free weekly activities including concerts, games, giant Jenga, Trash Can Pong, make-it-yourself dog toys, hula-hoops, and more. The theme is "Game On!"

The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) designates July as National Park and Recreation Month each year and challenges people to discover the power of play and adventure through local park and recreation opportunities.

The Phillips Avenue Plaza is located at 105 S. Phillips Ave. To see the full pop-up park schedule, visit siouxfalls.org.