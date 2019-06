A thunderstorm rolled through parts of South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa Thursday morning, which led to some amazing sunrise views.

Sunrise near Pipestone. Submitted by Debi.

Several viewers submitted photos to KSFY News, you can view those in the slideshow attached to this story. You can submit your own weather photos here.

The thunderstorm also resulted in flash flooding of some Sioux Falls streets. You can follow the latest weather updates on KSFY's Weather page.