Pickup driver ignores barricade, falls into caved-in road

South Dakota Highway Patrol says charges are pending against a 58-year-old man after he drove around a barricade and crashed his pickup along Highway 38 near Spencer.

Highway patrol said Samuel Waldner, of Salem, was westbound on Highway 38 and failed to see that the road had deteriorated. He sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries in the Friday morning crash and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The crash occurred near mile marker 321, at the intersection of Highway 38 and 431st Avenue.