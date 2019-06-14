Pierre Chamber of Commerce disappointed with decision to move governor's hunt

The Pierre Area and Fort Pierre Chambers of Commerce are expressing disappointment that the annual Governor’s Hunt will be moved to Sioux Falls next year.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced this week the event is being renamed the Governor’s Hunt and Sportsmen’s Showcase, featuring a public vendor fair, a public concert, and pheasant hunting in southeastern South Dakota.

Dakota Radio Group reports Fort Pierre Chamber general manager Shane Kramme says while they understand the possibilities a larger venue can offer, moving the hunt will have detrimental short and long term effects on the area. He says the hunt has been successful because of the support it gets from both communities and the surrounding region.

Pierre Area Chamber CEO Jamie Seiner says they’re disappointed to see the long-standing tradition leave the Pierre/Fort Pierre area. She says they’ll host a small group discussion on Wednesday, June 19 at 3:30pm to consider possibilities that exist for 2020 and beyond. People interested in attending are asked to RSVP. Call the Chamber at 605-224-7361.

This year’s Governor’s Hunt will still be based out of Pierre.

