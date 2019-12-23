Teen leads authorities on pursuit in stolen vehicle near Pierre

Two people are facing charges after a Friday morning pursuit that started in Pierre and ended more than 20 miles east of town.

Information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup stolen from the Crow Creek Tribe was located in Pierre about 11:30 a.m. Friday. Highway patrol attempted to stop the vehicle, but the 16-year-old driver, Dena Hawk of Fort Thompson, failed to stop and the pursuit began.

Law enforcement pursued the vehicle through Pierre for about 10 minutes before the vehicle headed east out of town on U.S. Highway 14. Near mile marker 254 east of Blunt, the vehicle ran out of gas and the three occupants were detained without incident.

Authorities say charges for Hawk and 24-year-old male passenger Abu Baker Evans of Denver are pending. A 21-year-old female passenger, also in the vehicle, has not been charged.