Pierre man arrested for sexual contact with a juvenile

A Pierre man has been arrested after authorities say he was observed having sexual contact with a juvenile girl.

James Robert Angyal, 46, was arrested by the South Dakota Highway Patrol in Lyman County on June 27. Pierre Police Department said Angyal ran from the scene during an initial arrest attempt.

Authorities said the juvenile victim has a medical diagnosis which would make her incapable of giving consent.

Angyal has been charged with sexual contact with a person incapable of consenting because of physical or mental incapacity.

He's currently being held in the Hughes County Jail and his bond has been set at $10,000.