Pilot who crash-landed crippled plane in Sioux City dead at 87

The pilot of United Airlines Flight 232, which crash-landed at the Sioux City airport thirty years ago, has died.

Al Haynes passed away at the age of 87, according to KCAU-TV.

Haynes was piloting Flight 232 from Denver to Chicago on July 19,1989 when the DC-10 experienced catastrophic engine failure, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Sioux City.

Aviation officials say the action of Haynes and his crew saved the lives of 184 passengers and crew who survived the crash.

111 people lost their lives in the disaster.

THE PILOT OF 232 -- WHICH CRASH-LANDED AT THE SIOUX CITY AIRPORT THIRTY YEARS AGO -- HAS DIED.

OUR AFFILIATE K-C-A-U REPORTS AL HAYNES PASSED AWAY AT THE AGE OF 87 FOLLOWING A BRIEF ILLNESS.