Pine Ridge man pleads not guilty to suffocating baby son

A father has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in federal court in South Dakota after he was accused of smothering his baby while the two slept together.

Prosecutors say 42-year-old John Jealous of Him Sr. was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when the rolled on top of his 8-month-old son last August at their home near Pine Ridge. The father also pleaded not guilty to a state felony child abuse charge Thursday in Rapid City.

The charges against Jealous of Him say he failed to provide proper care for his son, subsequently fatally suffocating the baby.

The Rapid City Journal says the manslaughter charge carries a maximum eight years in prison upon conviction and 15 years for the child abuse charge.

