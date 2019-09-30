Pink hair extensions for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Monday, one group found a way to show "We Care" with the color pink.

These supporters added pink hair extensions to their locks at the Avera Prairie Center. It's all part of a month-long campaign for breast cancer awareness.

Every person showing support has their individual reasons why it's important to find a cure.

"With breast cancer, it's near and dear to my heart," said Sarah Olsem, who lost her mother to breast cancer. "I actually have a tattoo on my hand of the breast cancer ribbon because my mom died from breast cancer last year, so its something I want to continue support of and let people know that this is a cancer that affects everybody."

You can get pink hair extensions to show support as well on Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the First Bank & Trust at Dawley Farms or 57th Street and Interstate 229.

The cost is $10 and all proceeds go toward the Avera Cancer Institute.