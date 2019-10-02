Pipestone hosts its sixth annual Paranormal Weekend

The sixth annual Pipestone Paranormal Weekend kicks off on Friday, October 11th, and runs through Saturday, October 12th.

Several events are held throughout the weekend, ranging in price from $10 to $80.

The weekend is a fundraiser for the Pipestone County Historical Society.

New this year is the ParaMinneCon, when people can come set up booths in the Exhibitor Hall at the American Legion. There, people can visit with members of paranormal societies and shop for unique items.

The first event of the weekend is the Ghost walk, at 6:00 p.m. on Friday. It starts at the Pipestone County Museum and takes a historical walk through downtown.

For a full list of events, go to the museum's website.