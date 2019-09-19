Pipestone meat processing plant closing

A beef processing plant in Pipestone, Minn. is set to close, taking with it over 100 jobs.

The J&B Group, Inc. plant will cease all operations in Pipestone by Nov. 22, the company announced in a press release.

The plant employs approximately 145 people.

J&B Group has owned the plant for the past 12 years. The company produces fresh and frozen ground beef and steaks at the Pipestone facility, much of which will now be handled in a facility in St. Michael, Minn.

Company president Chuck Weum cited a number of factors leading to the plant's closing, including "a change in the product portfolio, the investment of $7.2 million in anticipation of new business that did not materialize, and our desire to invest in infrastructure at the St. Michael facility."