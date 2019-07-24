Pit rescue celebrates 10-year anniversary

Sioux Empire Pit Rescue is marking a landmark anniversary.

Ten years ago the FBI and other state law-enforcement agencies took down a dog-fighting ring spanning eight states, leading to 26 arrests.

Once the case was resolved, seven of those dogs found refuge with the newly-formed Sioux Empire Pit Rescue.

One of those dogs was Guinness.

Pit rescue organizers say Guinness' story of survival shows that all dogs in these situations could still have a chance.

"We're here today, celebrating with 'Guinnie' - Guinness, who was with the Missouri 500," said Melissa Jungemann, Sioux Empire Pit Rescue volunteer. "This month marks the 10-year anniversary of the Missouri 500 dog-fighting ring which was the biggest dog fighting ring in the U.S., and that also prompted our volunteers who went down to help with that to start Sioux Empire Pit Rescue."

Sioux Empire Pit Rescue has a meet and greet Saturday at Earthwise Pet Supply from 9 a.m. -11 a.m.