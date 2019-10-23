Plane crash investigation begins

Today crews from the NTSB and the Brown County Sheriffs Department were at the scene of a where a plane crashed.

That plane disappeared two weeks ago after the pilot took off for Oakes, North Dakota.

"Today we retrieved the airplane out of the final resting place," said Brown County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Dave Lunzman.

The wreckage of the missing plane was found in a ravine seven miles north of the Aberdeen Airport.

National Transportation Safety Board Investigators arrived to the scene of the wreckage last night.

They're working with deputies from the Brown County Sheriff's Department.

"We were also able to get all of the debris that was around the area and get it all collected for the NTSB, and also the FAA," Lunzman said.

The NTSB and the FAA will use the wreckage from the plane to determine what happened the night of the crash.

The Senior Air Safety Investigator with the NTSB said there was no communication from the pilot on the night of the accident.

"These guys look at these type of planes and crashes and stuff like that, so nothing really suspicious to me, it's just that he crashed," Lunzman said.

A Hunter Found The Plane Wreckage Monday evening. It was an area previously scoured by search teams.

"The aerial covered about 7,000 square miles, and this area would have been part of that area also," Lunzman said.

Now that the plane has been located, the NTSB will examine the wreckage, and the Brown County Sheriff's Department will continue to help in any way they can.

"We'll get the autopsy, we'll put it all together, kind of get an idea if there was a malfunction, if it was pilot error, all that type of stuff will be put together," Lunzman said.

The remains of that plane will e brought to a secure location in Minneapolis for further analysis.