Play It Again Sports is closing after more than two decades in business.

The store, which sells both new and used sporting goods, opened in 1992. It’s located at 3534 S. Western Ave.

Play It Again Sports is a national chain that was franchised locally by Dave Rust. It’s possible the company could name a new franchisee for the market, he said, although he tried selling the business without any luck.

