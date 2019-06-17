Police: 17-year-old boy dies after kayak capsized in Covell Lake, the search for his body in murky waters

Sioux Falls Police say a 17-year-old boy from Sioux Falls has died after drowning Saturday night. His kayak capsized on Covell Lake.

A 22-year-old man was also rescued from the lake after yelling for help. The names of those two kayakers will not be released as police say there was no crime associated with this accident.

As rescue crews were searching for the teenager's body the sun started to set causing it to get darker and harder to see.

First responders rushed to the lake around 8 p.m. Saturday night to try and rescue that 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man.

Lifeguards from Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center were first on scene after they heard the 22-year-old's cries for help. They were able to rescue him from the water.

"He didn't have any recollection of that. He was under the water and the next thing you know he was out of the water and so he doesn't remember that at all," Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

But for the teen boy he was still out there nowhere to be found.

"I don't think either of them were very strong swimmers neither of them had any life jackets on. I think they were trying to swim towards the shore and basically struggled from there," Clemens said.

As the sun started to set the task at hand given to rescue crews searching for that 17-year-old boy’s body got even harder.

The murky water at Covell Lake and the heavy rainfall didn't help the search efforts and with nothing but a flashlight the search got harder.

"You got to realize that they're not diving at the coral reefs here it's more of in South Dakota the waters murky anyway so once they get under the water it's zero visibility," Minnehaha County Director of Emergency Management, Jason Gearman said.

And that's whether there's light outside or not. So the best thing emergency management can do is assist them with trucks to light up the area.

Police officers searched the edge of the lake with flashlights to see if they could find anything along shore to give the team some sort of direction.

"With those people working together it turned out pretty well," Gearman said.

At around midnight the body was finally recovered, unfortunately the end result a teenager losing his life too soon.

Emergency management is currently looking for more volunteers to join their rescue and dive teams. They say the skills needed to do these jobs can be trained.

Gearman said this could have been a different situation to try and find this missing boy if the lake was rushing with water.

