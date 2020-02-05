Police: 69-year-old Sioux Falls man struck by vehicle dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 69-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in west Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Police say the 69-year-old Sioux Falls man was crossing West 12th Street near South Williams Avenue Wednesday morning. A 2015 Jeep Cherokee was driving east on West 12th Street when it struck the man.
The man was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries but police say he died a short time later.
The name of the man is being withheld pending family notification.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and that there are no immediate charges for the driver.