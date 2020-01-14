Police: Escaped inmate arrested after barricading himself in Pierre residence

An escaped inmate from Yankton is back in custody after police say he barricaded himself in a Pierre residence.

Police say Richard Barela escaped from the Department of Corrections Yankton Trustee Unit.

Authorities were tipped that Barela was hiding out at a residence in the 1200 block of East Summit Avenue in Pierre.

Pierre Police, U.S. Marshal’s Office deputies, and the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office responded before Barela barricaded himself in the residence.

Authorities say negotiations with Barela lasted three hours before the Central South Dakota SWAT team deployed gas and Oleoresin Capsicum and apprehended him.

