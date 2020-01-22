Police: Goose strikes power line, causing power outage in Sioux Falls

UPDATE: Power has been stored to all customers, according to Xcel Energy's outage map.

______

Authorities say an early morning power outage in Sioux Falls - was caused by a goose.

According to a post on the Sioux Falls Police Department's Facebook page, a goose struck a power line near 41st Street and Norton Avenue Wednesday morning.

Around 1,400 people in the area were without power as of 5:30 a.m., according to Xcel Energy's outage map. Crews are at the scene repairing the damage.

Police are reminding drivers that if stop lights are not working, treat the intersection like a four-way stop.