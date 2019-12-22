Police: Gunmen opened fire on crowd in Baltimore, injuring 7

Police say two shooters opened fire on a crowd outside a hookah lounge in Baltimore, wounding seven people.

The Baltimore Sun reports the crowd was gathered around 1:45 a.m.

Sunday when the unidentified suspects, one armed with a rifle and the other with a handgun, began shooting.

Officers found four victims and another three checked themselves into hospitals.

At least three of the victims are teenagers.

Police say they don’t have a motive for the attack and are searching for the suspects.

Baltimore is experiencing one of its most violent years on record, with more than 330 homicides so far in 2019, in addition to other violent crimes.

