Police: Man arrested for assault with a baseball bat

A 56-year-old man is behind bars after police say he threw a brick through a car window and assaulted a man with a baseball bat.

Sioux Falls police arrested Charles Vaughns, Jr., of Sioux Falls, for aggravated assault and intentional damage to property Thursday evening on the 800 block of W. 12th Street.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said Vaughns, Jr. threw a brick and broke the back window of a car as it drove past his home. Clemens said Vaughns, Jr. knows the 44-year-old driver of the car and the two have a history of not getting along with each other.

After the window was damaged, Clemens said there was a confrontation between Vaughns, Jr. and the victim. Then at some point, Vaughns, Jr. grabs a baseball bat and hit the victim in the arm several times, possibly breaking it, Clemens said.

Clemens said the victim took himself to the hospital.