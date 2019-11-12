Police: Man exposed himself to teen

Sioux Falls Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl on Saturday.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the teen reported a man walked up to her home, in the area of 19th Street and Cleveland Avenue, just before 5 p.m. After answering the door, Clemens said the teen and a man had a brief conversation before he exposed himself.

Clemens said the teen shut the door following the incident and the suspect left.

Police described the suspect as a 25-year-old man, thin build, and around 5'8" tall.