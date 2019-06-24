Police: Man shot teen to death after teen shot son over video game sale

A father has been arrested after shooting and killing a teenager who was robbing his 15-year-old son during a video game sale.

Gunfire erupted over a video game sale, authorities said. (Source: WDIV/CNN)

Across from an elementary school in southwest Detroit, a teenager was shot and killed in an alleged robbery.

On Thursday, Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was meeting another teen to sell a video game.

At some point, the purchase turned into a robbery. Police sad the teen seller was armed and fired, hitting the other boy.

That’s when the victim’s father got his gun and started shooting.

The alleged teen robber was killed. The man’s son was shot in the face and rushed to the hospital.

Detroit police arrested the father and are investigating if the deadly shooting was justified.

