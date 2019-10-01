Police: Mom charged with leaving child alone with drugs present

A mother is facing charges after police say she left a toddler at home alone with drugs present.

Sioux Falls police responded to call on the 600 block of West Russell Street after a resident discovered a 4-year-old boy outside of an apartment building alone. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said officers located where the child lived and reached out to the apartment occupant, 29-year-old Michael Harrington. Clemens said Harrington was at work at the time.

Officers were able to identify the child's mother, 24-year-old Sarah Thorburn. Clemens said Thorburn and her child had been staying with Harrington but are not related.

When officers located Thorburn, she told officers she had left for the grocery store, however, she did not return with any groceries.

After searching the apartment, Clemens said police found a pipe with marijuana residue, a meth pipe, and a bag containing 1.8 grams of meth.

Thorburn has been charged with cruelty to a minor and causing a child to be present where meth is used charges. Harrington has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, paraphernalia, and causing a child to be present where meth is used charges.

Harrington had been out on parole, Clemens said.