Police: Fired deputy coerced mother to perform sex act on infant as part of ‘fantasy’

A deputy with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was fired following his arrest in connection to the rape of a one-year-old child.

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said Shadrick Jones, 33, the now fired deputy, is accused of filming the rape of the child. Jones worked as a deputy for the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. Before that, he was a deputy for the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

During a 2 p.m. press conference at the St. Gabriel Police Department, Ambeau said police received a video Friday evening of a woman sexually abusing an infant. The video was recorded at 4:38 p.m., Ambeau added.

Thewoman, identified as Iyehesa Todd, 26, told police that Jones coerced her to perform the sex act on the child because she had a traffic arrest warrant against her. She said she was afraid to go to jail. Todd told investigators Jones told her to perform the sex act because it was his “fantasy” to see something like that, Ambeau said.

“I’ve never seen anything so sickening and disgusting in my own life," said Ambeau, who has been the police chief for 16 years.

Todd was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and incest. She was booked into the Iberville Parish jail.

Jones was charged with possession of child porn and principle to first-degree rape. He was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish jail.

Their bonds have not been set, according to Ambeau.

Ambeau said child services has taken the child, who is now in the custody of a family member.

The case is being turned over to the district attorney’s office.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.