UPDATE: Two found dead at Mitchell motel died from asphyxia

UPDATED: 1:45 p.m.

The two people found dead in a Mitchell motel Monday both died from asphyxia, according to authorities.

Authorities in Mitchell said autopsies have been completed on the deceased man and woman, and it appears that the two people took their own lives by hanging.

Authorities said the names will not be released until family has been notified. Law enforcement in another state is attempting to contact next of kin, but so far have been unable to locate the families involved.

---------------------------------

Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a hotel room in Mitchell.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a motel on the 1600 block of S. Burr Street Monday morning, according to the Mitchell Police Department.

Investigators say there are no indications of foul play involved in the deaths.

Police say the man and woman appear to have traveled to Mitchell from another state in a U-Haul van. They arrived at the hotel Saturday night.

Authorities are still working to identify the individuals. Police say it appears that prior to their deaths, they took actions to avoid being identified.

The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol have assisted in the investigation.

No other details about the incident have been released.