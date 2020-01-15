Police: Sioux Falls man charged with setting fires at own home

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars at this hour following a house fire.

Police say firefighters responded to a report of a house fire just after midnight near the 1600 block of South Fifth Avenue.

Once on-scene, they observed smoke and flames coming from the residence.

Police say the man who lived in the home, Thomas Hildring, would not come out and firefighters had to remove him forcefully.

Police say he had set fires throughout the residence. Hildring faces reckless burning and obstruction charges.

No one was injured in the incident.

