Police: Sioux Falls man steals vape pens, then barricades himself inside home

Sioux Falls police say a man is in custody after stealing vape pens from a business and then barricading himself inside an east Sioux Falls home.

Police said 28-yea-old Arthur James Eagle Feather Jr., of Sioux Falls, was arrested Thursday night after taking two vape pens from a business on the 1600 block of East 10th Street. A clerk was able to give officers a description of Eagle Feather to police.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said officers spotted Eagle Feather near Seventh Street and Wayland Avenue. Police said once Eagle Feather saw officers, he ran through a backyard and into a home on the 1400 block of East Sixth Street.

Officers talked with the homeowner who was unaware that Eagle Feather had entered the home. The homeowner also told police he had children inside the home.

Clemens said once officers entered the home, Eagle Feather barricaded himself inside a bedroom. Two children, ages 2 and 4, were also in the bedroom but were not harmed, Clemens added.

Eagle Feather tried climbing out of the bedroom window but saw officers outside. He then locked himself inside a bathroom. Clemens said officers were able to break down the door and make an arrest.

Eagle Feather has been charged with second-degree burglary, false impersonation, fleeing police, obstruction, intentional damage to property, shoplifting, and patrol absconding.