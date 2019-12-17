Police: Teen arrested following fight at Roosevelt High School

Sioux Falls police say a juvenile was arrested following a fight at Roosevelt High School on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers responded to a call around 4 p.m. Clemens confirmed an arrest was made but not release any information on the teen or any further details about the incident.

In an email to Roosevelt families, the school administration stated:

"I wanted you to know that we are aware of a video that is circulating on social media involving a fight and a weapon on school grounds that occurred after school yesterday as buses were loading. All students involved have been identified and are facing legal and school discipline consequences. This behavior is not and will not be tolerated. Our school is a safe and welcoming place to learn and we appreciate your partnership in keeping it that way."