Police: Two arrested for aggravated assault of a teenage driver

Two Sioux Falls men are facing aggravated assault charges after police say they assaulted a 17-year-old driver.

Sioux Falls police said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday morning when the victim was stopped at a traffic light near Rice Street and Cliff Avenue.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the victim told police a man opened the passenger door of his vehicle, jumped in and brandished a handgun.

Clemens said the victim didn't know the suspect. The suspect then ordered the victim drive to talk to the suspect's brother.

Police said they eventually pulled into a parking lot on Fourth Street and Cliff Avenue. There, the victim and the suspect began to struggle over the handgun. Police said the victim was able to release the gun's magazine during the struggle. The victim got out of his car and threw the magazine. The suspect followed and attempted to retrieve it.

During this time Clemens said the suspect's brother pulled up in a vehicle telling his brother to shoot the victim.

Police said no shots were fired and the victim was able to get back into his vehicle and drive home to alert a parent.

While police said the victim didn't recognize the initial suspect who assaulted him, he did recognize the second suspect who showed at the parking lot. The victim reported it to police and through that information, they were able to identify the suspect who assaulted the victim.

Later Saturday, police street crime units arrested the suspects - Robbie DeShawn Bass, 19, from Sioux Falls, for aggravated assault and kidnapping, and Shawnderrick DeWayne Bass, 23, from Sioux Falls, for aggravated assault.